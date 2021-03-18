56-year-old Lexington man dies after SUV goes off road into embankment, troopers say

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Davie County on Wednesday, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened at 4:41 p.m.

Roger Alan Hall, 56, of Lexington, was driving a Honda SUV when the vehicle Hall went off the road to the right, hit a mailbox and culvert and then went down an embankment.

The SUV crashed into trees, and Hall was suffered fatal injuries.

No other cars were involved.

Speed was a factor, and troopers say they are still investigating if other factors were involved.