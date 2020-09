WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officials say they are working to relocate 55 people who were displaced during a fire on Tuesday.

No one was injured.

The call reporting the fire at 717 Oak Street came in around 6:47 p.m., and the fire was under control by 7:28 p.m.

The damage is estimated around $20,000.

The fire started after a faulty bathroom exhaust fan short circuited.