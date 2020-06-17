51-year-old man shot multiple times in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times in High Point, and police are working to determine a suspect.

At about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Denny Street and Richardson Avenue.

At the scene, police found 51-year-old Trevor Anthony Richburg suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Richburg was taken to a hospital. Officers say he is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Suspect information remains limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Point police or Crime Stoppers of High Point.