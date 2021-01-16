500 block of Gillespie Street closed in Greensboro while officers investigate crash with injuries

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 500 block of Gillespie Street is currently closed due to a crash involving injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Officers are currently on scene investigating.

Driver are ask to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

