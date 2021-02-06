50-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in Burlington, police asking for public’s help identifying driver

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officers with the Burlington Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a truck after a hit-and-run on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 5:29 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a pedestrian motor vehicle crash in the PVA of University Commons at 1449 University Drive.

Anna Meyers, 50, of Gibsonville, was walking through the parking lot when she was hit by a pickup truck, police say. The driver of the truck fled the scene of the crash.

Burlington police investigate hit-and-run

Meyers was taken to UNC where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.