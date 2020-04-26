50-year-old Greensboro man shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Haywood Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday police responded to the 800 Block of Haywood Street to a “gunshot wound” call.

Upon arriving one male victim was located who had sustained a gunshot.

The male victim died at the scene before he was able to be transported to a hospital.

Greensboro Police Detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation to determine the sequence of events and identify all participants.

Information has been obtained that a disturbance ensued between the victim and a resident of the home. The deceased victim has been identified as Dorian L. Patterson Sr., 50, of Greensboro.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.