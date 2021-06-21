50 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in the Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials say around 50 people were displaced following an overnight 2-alarm fire Sunday in Kills Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, the call for the fire came in just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Officials say the fire caused “extensive damage” to the 18-bedroom, 19-bathroom rental home. Multiple vehicles in the driveway were also damaged.

Fire crews from neighboring departments assisted in the operation.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is currently working to help relocate the 42 people displaced from the structure, as well as eight people displaced from a nearby structure.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and Dare County Fire Marshal are conducting an investigation to determine the fire origin and cause.



















Photo courtesy: Kill Devil Hills resident Sheila Davies.

Photo courtesy: Kill Devil Hills resident Sheila Davies.

Photo courtesy: Kill Devil Hills resident Sheila Davies.

June 21, 2021. WAVY TV 10 photo showing the aftermath of a large fire in Kill Devil Hills.

June 21, 2021. WAVY TV 10 photo showing the aftermath of a large fire in Kill Devil Hills.

June 21, 2021. WAVY TV 10 photo showing the aftermath of a large fire in Kill Devil Hills.