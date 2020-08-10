5-year-old shot, killed in NC, suspect arrested

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 5-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday.

The suspect in the killing, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, was arrested on Monday, WITN reports.

News outlets report Wilson police identified the victim as Cannon Hinnant.

Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the child was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Cannon’s family.

The page says, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”