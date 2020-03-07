5-year-old rings cancer-free bell after years of fighting

5-year-old rings cancer-free bell after years of fighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five-year-old Jonathan Whetstone rang the cancer-free bell Thursday after fighting the disease for years, WLTX reports.

He rang the bell at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina alongside friends and family who were there to cheer him on.

“It’s kind of surreal after three years of going through this it’s finally over,” said Maryann Whetstone, Jonathan’s mother.

Less than two years after he was born, Jonathan got the flu and an ear infection. His parents noticed that he didn’t have the energy he used to even though doctors told them he would be fine.

After testing, the family discovered that Jonathan had childhood leukemia.

Jonathan’s father is a firefighter, and the fire departments where he volunteers are helping to raise money and awareness for Jonathan.

“It’s been prayers across the country,” he said, “Even outside the United States. The support we’ve gotten from our churches, families and volunteer firefighters service has been great.”