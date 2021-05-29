5-year-old in hospital after being shot in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE , N.C. (WGHP) — A 5-year-old was taken to a hospital after being shot in Reidsville on Saturday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of North West Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a five-year-old who had been hit by a bullet.

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The RPD is requesting anyone with any information pertaining to this incident to contact Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.