5-year-old girl shares coronavirus tips in viral video to help other children stay safe

While nonstop global news about the effects of the coronavirus have become commonplace, so, too, are the stories about the kindness of strangers and individuals who have sacrificed for others.

A 5-year-old Alaska girl is really serious about wanting to help others keep safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nova Knight is so serious, in fact, she made a video about it that drew the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others, and it has been retweeted more than 18,000 times.

In the video, she’s seated on the sofa and speaks directly to other children.

“I’m sorry if you can’t go to your play dates,” Nova said in the March 26 video. “Don’t go anywhere. And wash your hands. I’m serious.”

Rebecca, who lives in Fairbanks with her parents, Robby and Rebecca Knight and her 2-year-old brother Colton, has more advice about washing hands in the 40-second clip, including encouraging repeated viewings of the video so they remember what to do keep their bodies safe from the virus.

“I’m really, really serious, so you should do this video every single day.”

Nova told her mom that she wanted to make the video after her aunt, Jennifer Trevors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, sent her a video of Trudeau thanking children in Canada for not going on their play dates and for doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

Nova said she intended to watch that video every day so she knew what to do.

Rebecca sent the video to her mother, Cindy Trevors in Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada.

The next day, her mother told her she included the video as a comment on Justin Trudeau’s March 27 tweet urging people to stay home.