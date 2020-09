CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was shot and killed in Charlotte, according to WJZY.

Wednesday evening, police responded to Elgywood Lane.

At the scene, they found the 5-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck, according to WJZY.

She died at the hospital.

Police said there were two teenagers in the home at the time. No adults were there.