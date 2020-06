Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officers in New York are investigating after a five-year-old died Wednesday evening when they were thrown from a lawn mower.

Troopers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., according to state police reports.

An investigation revealed that the child was on the lawn mower without an adult.

The five-year-old was thrown from the lawn mower and fatally injured when it drove over the child, according to investigators.

The five-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.