5-year-old boy caught driving on highway in parent’s SUV after they refused to buy him a Lamborghini, troopers say

OGDEN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy was caught driving on the highway, and troopers say it’s because his parents wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini.
Utah Highway Patrol reports troopers in Weber County pulled over what he though was an impaired driver.
That’s when he discovered the driver was only 5 years old.
The child had driven from 17th Street and Lincoln avenue all the way down to the 25th Street off-ramp for Interstate 15 south, a total distance of about two miles.
KTLA reports the boy was upset because his mom wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, so he got in his parents’ SUV. He planned to drive to see his sister in California and buy a Lamborghini himself.
He was driving just over 30 mph.
“I hit my siren and the car did immediately pull over the left. I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” the trooper said during a news conference, KTLA reports. “And it was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver.”
Even if the boy made it to his destination, he would’ve had little luck buying the luxury car with only $3 in his wallet.
No word on if the boy’s parents will face charges.