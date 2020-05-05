5-year-old boy caught driving on highway in parent’s SUV after they refused to buy him a Lamborghini, troopers say

OGDEN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy was caught driving on the highway, and troopers say it’s because his parents wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini.

Utah Highway Patrol reports troopers in Weber County pulled over what he though was an impaired driver.

That’s when he discovered the driver was only 5 years old.

The child had driven from 17th Street and Lincoln avenue all the way down to the 25th Street off-ramp for Interstate 15 south, a total distance of about two miles.

KTLA reports the boy was upset because his mom wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, so he got in his parents’ SUV. He planned to drive to see his sister in California and buy a Lamborghini himself.

He was driving just over 30 mph.

“I hit my siren and the car did immediately pull over the left. I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” the trooper said during a news conference, KTLA reports. “And it was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver.”

Even if the boy made it to his destination, he would’ve had little luck buying the luxury car with only $3 in his wallet.

No word on if the boy’s parents will face charges.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020