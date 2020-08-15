5 teens honored as heroes after saving deputy from attack

Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: King County Sheriff’s Office

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Five teenagers were presented with the “Medal of Heroism” award for stepping in to help a deputy who had been put in a chokehold by a suspect, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 3, a deputy in the city of Auburn was put in a chokehold by a DUI suspect.

The five teens saw her struggling to breathe and helped subdue the suspect so she could break free and handcuff him.

“They quite possibly saved her life,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht, along with Auburn Police Chief O’Neil, presented the award to:

16-year-old Darrell Swilley

17-year-old Isaiha Sansaver

19-year-old Dominic Sansaver

18-year-old Tyran Powell

18-year-old Kai Tavares

“We can’t thank these fine young men enough. They are true heroes,” the sheriff’s office said.