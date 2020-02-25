Live
5 teens charged with capital murder after robbery victim shot, killed

BILOXI, Miss. — Five teens were charged with capital murder following a deadly robbery on Monday, WKRG reports.

They threatened a girl younger than 18 during an armed robbery, and when a fight broke out, the girl was shot and killed, police say.

The suspects are as follows:

Jasmine Kelley (15)

Willow Blackmon (15)

Yakeshia Blackmon (17)

Jarvis Cook (17)

Jaquez Porter (17)

Bond was set at $1 million for four of the suspects, and Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when the girl was shot.

