5 teens charged after pursuit in stolen vehicle with High Point police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five teens have been charged after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, High Point police say.

Officers recognized a vehicle that was reported stolen when it pulled up next to them Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle left the area, and officers pursued.

The five teens in the vehicle stopped on Habersham Road and ran.

A K-9 search found them behind Beeson Hardware on Sheffield Street.

All five are between the ages of 13 and 16.

They are charged “at least with” possession of a stolen vehicle.