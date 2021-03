If you don’t go into the doctor’s office often, you want to make sure you’re using the time you have wisely.

This is National Physicians week, and it’s a time to celebrate a doctor’s role in keeping you safe and healthy during the pandemic.

Senior Adviser Linda Pritchett joined us to talk about the 5 question you should ask on your visit.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.