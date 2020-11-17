5 protesters arrested after demonstrations at Alamance County commissioners meeting, detention center

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people were arrested during a protest at the Alamance County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Deputies say about 30 to 25 people were at the meeting as part of an Alamance Alliance 4 Justice Forward Motion Alamance Power to the People Rally.

About 10 of the protesters were allowed inside where the meeting was being held.

Deputies say protesters became disruptive as the meeting was going into recess. They were asked to leave.

According to the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Regis Kishon Green, of Durham, 47-year-old Travis Scott Laughlin, of Greensboro, and 55-year-old Anne Elizabeth Williams, of Mebane, were arrested at the meeting.

Two other protesters — 26-year-old Kristofer Wayne Loy, of Graham, and 38-year-old Carey Kirk Griffin, of Durham — were arrested at the Alamance County Detention Center. Deputies say Loy and Griffin refused to leave after repeatedly being told to leave the premises.

Green, Laughlin and Williams were charged with misdemeanor disruptions of official meetings, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct public building. Green received a $300 secured bond. Laughlin and Williams were released on written promises to appear.

Loy and Griffin were charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor resisting public officer. They were released on written promises to appear.