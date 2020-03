A Ford Expedition and a Dodge Ram crashed on Westchester Drive, near Carey Avenue. (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in High Point, according to High Point police.

Officers say there were no life-threatening injuries.

A Ford Expedition and Dodge Ram crashed on Westchester Drive, near Carey Avenue.

A person in the Expedition was pinned and had to be extracted from the SUV.

Police believe one of the vehicles pulled out in front of the other.