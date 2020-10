FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Five people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 74 in Forsyth County.

At about 3:49 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving three vehicles on I-74 at N.C. 66, according to Forsyth County EMS.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:57 a.m., crews were still on scene. A wrecker was on the way to the scene.