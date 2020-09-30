5 parrots temporarily removed from exhibit after swearing at customers, young girl; ‘They really gave her some abuse’

FRISKNEY, England — The parrot exhibit at Lincolnshire WIldlife Park ended up being a little more educational than they expected.

On Aug. 14, the park welcomed a new flock of African grey parrots to its family of more than 1,500 parrots, Lincolnshire Live reports.

The five new parrots were kept in a room together, but when they began spewing swear words, the park realized they had a problem on their hands.

“Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny,” Steve Nichols, CEO of the park, told Lincolnshire Live. “We always find it very comical when they do swear at you. But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds.”

The problem, he says, is that laughing only encourages them to swear more.

The birds were put on display but quickly proved that they wouldn’t mind their manners, even in front of young guests.

“Literally within 20 minutes of being in the introductory we were told that they had sworn at a customer and for the next group of people, all sorts of obscenities came out,” Nichols said. “And for one of our young girls they really gave her some abuse.”

Nichols says the park decided to put the birds in a separate space ahead of a visit from a group of children coming for the weekend.

The park hopes the parrots begin to take in other sounds before they’re reintroduced.

“What we will do now is release them out but in separate areas so at least if they do swear it is not as bad as three or four of them all blasting it out at once,” Nichols told Lincolnshire Live.