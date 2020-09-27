5 juveniles arrested at NC haunted house with crowd of more than 1,000, multiple shots fired during chaotic event, deputies say

5 juveniles arrested at NC haunted house with crowd of more than 1,000, multiple shots fired during chaotic event (WJZY)

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Five juveniles were arrested on Saturday night at a haunted house in China Grove, and multiple shots were fired during the chaotic event, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 8:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail at 1610 Daugherty Road in China Grove to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Multiple units responded and found a large amount of people at the venue when they arrived. The crowd is estimated to have had more than 1,000 people in it.

Deputies say Reaper’s Realm had been well advertised on the internet through multiple sources.

There were local people in the crowd but also people from all around the region and out of state.

Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of people who were fighting each other, and there were shots fired by people at the event.

Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC State Highway patrol and Concord Police Department were requested to respond and help with the crowd.

Law enforcement units at the scene used pepper spray on some of the people who refused to cooperate with requests to stop fighting and leave.

The RCSO was also assisted by Rowan County EMS, and several local fire departments to help with traffic and to treat anyone who was injured during the fights that broke out.

The RCSO established a pick-up point for people to be picked up by their parents at the Walgreens in China Grove, which was close to the location.

The RCSO had two Detention Center Transport Vans respond to help take people from Reaper’s Realm and surrounding areas to the Walgreens so that they could be picked up by their parents.

The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. RCSO Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence as a result of this chaotic incident.

One person, who was from the Charlotte area, went to the Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot.

This victim said that he was initially unaware that he had suffered a gunshot wound until he had left Reaper’s Realm and that he must have suffered the wound while he was running away from the location where the shots were fired.

The victim was treated and released. He provided only limited information about what happened.

The RCSO took five juveniles into custody at this incident and seized three handguns from the scene.

Parents of the juveniles will be contacted, and the juveniles will be charged and processed through the juvenile court system.

A silver Dodge Ram fled the scene, and the people in the vehicle are suspected to have fired multiple shots during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is requested to call (704) 216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or (704) 216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.