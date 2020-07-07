5 hurt in 3 shootings overnight in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three shootings in less than five hours left five people hurt in Greensboro, according to police.

Shortly after 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North O’Henry Boulevard.

At the scene, police found one person who had been shot.

Police were on the scene of another shooting 10 miles away on the 1000 block of West Barton Street when they got the call to respond to North O’Henry Boulevard.

When they responded to West Barton Street at 1:41 a.m., officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on Andrews Street where two others had been shot.

Police have not released the conditions of the victims or any suspect information. No word on whether or not these shootings are related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.