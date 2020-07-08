5 Forsyth County detention officers, 1 nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter after man dies in custody

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Five former detention officers and a nurse face charges after a man died in custody, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney.

All six are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

John Neville died in custody back in December due to prolonged restraint and the inability to breathe. Neville reportedly had asthma.

So far, the five former detention officers have been arrested, all on $15,000 bonds:

Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 37 Antonio Maurice Woodley, 26 Lovette Maria Williams, 47 Edward Joseph Roussel, 30 Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42

The nurse has not yet been arrested.

This is a developing story.

We are getting set up for a news conference in Forsyth County regarding the death of John Neville who passed away in law enforcement custody back in December. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/D5L1qrTm5h — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) July 8, 2020