5 displaced after home burns in Winston-Salem

Video courtesy of @cityofwsfire/Twitter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, the fire department tweeted out video from the scene on the 3000 block of Luther Street.

Smoke was rising from the roof of the home, and burn damage is visible on the frontside of the house in the video.

At 10:52 a.m., WSFD added that the fire was under control.

The causes of the fire was determined to be cooking.

No one was hurt.