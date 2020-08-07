5 detention officers with Greensboro jail test positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five detention officers with the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The GCSO found out about the cases last week.

Two of the detention officers who tested positive reportedly had contact with inmates.

All of the detention officers are in quarantine.

No members of the public have had contact with the detention officers.

In North Carolina, about 1,123 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,253 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,053 are in use. 6,003 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,939,812 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 132,812, and 2,134 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

1,954 additional cases were reported by the NCDHHS on Friday July 31, which brought the total statewide to 122,148.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.