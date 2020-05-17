5 children found locked in box carried by pickup truck; 3 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities in California took three people into custody after five children were found in a makeshift box in the bed of a pickup truck, KOVR reports.

“I don’t recall in over 30 years being here that I’ve ever heard of a situation quite like this,” said Cindy Bachman with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

What looked like an average pickup with a trailer and makeshift box on the bed turned out to be much more.

“And the truck and trailer. It looked a little different, but I don’t know that anything about it was actually in violation of any vehicle code,” Bachman said.

Inside that makeshift box, children ranging in ages one to 13 were locked inside 100 degree heat.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is crediting people who tipped them off after hearing cries from the box at a rest stop on I-40.

“So it may have traveled along and not been stopped by any law enforcement officer had it not been for those callers,” Bachman said.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Standridge, Zona Brasier and Aushajuan Hardy.

All three suspects had criminal records in Sacramento County with Hardy having the longest rap sheet. He had a warrant out for his arrest in Sacramento.

Officials say drugs and a shotgun were found inside the truck they were in and that the suspects were headed to Oklahoma.

“Children didn’t have any air conditioning, and they didn’t have any water, so it was a pretty serious situation,” Bachman said.

Standridge and Brasier are both facing five counts of felony child abuse charges.

At this time, Hardy is not facing any charges from the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office.