$46.5 million in medical debt wiped out by church, nonprofit

Cincinnati, Ohio — Thousands of families in Cincinnati no longer have to worry about their medical debt thanks to an Ohio church and New York-based nonprofit, WXIX reports.

Church officials announced that they were able to pay off $46.5 million for tens of thousands of families with medical bills.

$42.8 million in debts has been paid across 41,233 households in Ohio, $1.9 million across 2,974 households in Kentucky, $1.5 million across 503 households in Tennessee and $200,000 across 136 households in Indiana.

During Sunday’s sermon the pastor at Crossroads Church, Brian Tome, spoke about the community effort to eliminate medical debt.

He said that money gathered from tithing is used to support the church’s needs.

Crossroads Church officials say they worked with RIP Medical Debt and church members donated $465,000.

RIP Medical Debt says that for every $100 donated, $10,000 in medical debt is paid off.

The nonprofit says this is the largest amount of medical debt they have ever paid off.