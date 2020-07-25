43-year-old man turns himself in after pointing rifle at man on motorcycle, police say

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Lansing man is being charged with a misdemeanor of brandishing a weapon in public.

Police report Gregory Richardson pointed a rifle at a man on a motorcycle in Lansing on June 17 at E. Michigan and Foster.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office (ICPO) reviewed the report and determined criminal charges would be pressed.

On July 23, the suspect turned himself into the Lansing Police Department Detention Facility.

He was arraigned in 54-A District Court.

Richardson is next scheduled in 54-A District court on August 3.