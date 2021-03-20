400 people vaccinated at pop-up clinic held at Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health returned to Winston-Salem State University on Saturday to administer approximately 400 first doses of vaccine to community members, according to a Novant Health news release.

All events are by appointment only, and Saturday’s event is full.

Community partners help to identify patients for these pop-up vaccine to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine.

For those looking to schedule an appointment, health officials encourage everyone to pre-register at GetVaccinnated.org.

This will get you into the system where you’ll be notified of your eligibility and also of appointment availability.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

