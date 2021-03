WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 4-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane.

Winston-Salem police said a car drove by a crowd and someone in the car shot into the crowd.

A 4-year-old was taken to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The child’s injury is not life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.