4-year-old in Winston-Salem undergoes emergency surgery after gunshot to face

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A four-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound to the face inside a Winston-Salem apartment complex Friday.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Countryside Court at Pine Valley Apartments just before 1 p.m.

There they found a little boy who was hit by a bullet in a third floor apartment.

Officers told FOX8 about four or five people were inside when the incident happened, including adults, and at least one child. The shooting did not appear to come from outside the building.

The boy was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Many neighbors gathered outside and were curious to find out what happened. FOX8 spoke to two women who live in the same building as the child.

One told us she was out on her balcony when she heard a shot ring out. She asked to remain anonymous and told us the boy is like like a son to her and often plays with her younger sister.

“I couldn’t do nothing but break down because I knew the little boy. I was close to him,” the woman said.

Another neighbor, India Reynolds, was home with her three young children when she heard the gunshot and told FOX8 it happens often.

“We always worry. We always have to hit the ground every time we hear gunshots. They need to clean up this environment for these kids,” Reynolds said.

She says she has been trying to move her family from the complex but has had trouble finding a new home because of the pandemic.

FOX8 asked police if they get many calls in this neighborhood and were told not usually. At this time, no charges or arrests have been made.