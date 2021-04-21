4-year-old girl in NC shot in drive-by while sleeping inside her home, sheriff says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting while sleeping in her home near Apex, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Authorities responded to the 8200-block of Smith Road just after 4 a.m. in reference to a shooting call, officials said.

Baker said the girl was sleeping in a room near the front of the home and was struck by the gunfire that came from the road.

Baker said the child’s injuries are “pretty serious.” No one else was injured.

An investigation is underway, and there’s no word on a possible motive.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter