4-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound to head, officials say

BROWN MILLS, N.J. -- A 4-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head Friday, officials say, KYW-TV reports.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at Brown Mills about five miles outside of Fort Dix.

The boy was rushed to a hospital after police responded to a call telling them a child was shot in a home.

At 8 p.m., the boy was pronounced dead, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina.

Coffina says the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The police activity in the quiet neighborhood surprised one of the neighbors.

“I just pulled up and I saw the cars, the police vans and news vans. It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You definitely don’t see a lot of police cars and stuff out here,” neighbor Edward Kinsler said.