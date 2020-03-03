4-year-old boy dies after father beat him with guitar, police say

CLARKDALE, Ariz. — A 4-year-old boy died after his father severely beat him with a guitar in Arizona last week, according to police.

The Clarkdale Police Department posted to their Facebook page, saying that the boy was pronounced dead on Friday from severe head injuries.

The suspect, 33-year-old Joshua David Hernandez Lord, hit his son in the head causing numerous skull fractures. The suspect also hit his 51-year-old mother in the head, fracturing her skull as well.

An officer responded to the scene and used a taser to stop Lord, which was not effective.

Lord was carrying the guitar used in the attack, grabbed a knife and threatened the officer.

The officer then shot Lord, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.