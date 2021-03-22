4-year-old Bentley loves kids, playtime and you if you can bring him into your family

Photogenic and good with kids? Who can ask for more?

Bentley is a 4-year-old black American Staffordshire Terrier.

This pup loves other dogs, big and small, and his squeaky toys.

He’s great with kids, and he loves any opportunity to snuggle and give kisses.

He’s an athletic pooch who will happily run after a ball or hunt down bugs.

He is crate-trained and mostly housebroken, and he’s currently learning how to sit and detch.

For more information about Bentley, visit the AARF website at aarfws.org and check him out or fill out an application.

His adoption fee is $200 and includes his neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots.