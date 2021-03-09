4 things to know about FEMA’s mass vaccination site coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site is hours away from vaccinating its first patients.

Here are four takeaways before the site opens.

The site is open 7 days a week

The site will officially open on Wednesday and will be open seven days a week for an eight-week period. It is expected to give 3,000 doses a day.

The FEMA site will have ultra-cold storage on hand for Pfizer doses and dry ice in case of failure.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for the first six weeks and there are plans to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for weeks seven and eight.

About 140 members of U.S. Air Force will help with this effort.

The federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control.

Four Seasons was chosen in particular because the location has sufficient parking and is accessible via public transportation.

Other counties will benefit from the site

While touring the site Tuesday morning, N.C. Emergency Services Director Mike Sprayberry said one of the goals is serving underserved communities, using Greensboro as a hub.

The decision to include Greensboro as a FEMA site was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team. The CDC framework takes into consideration socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation, among other factors.

There will be a drive-thru option

The facility allows patients to choose between drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s department store.

How to register

At present, the site is only accepting appointments for people in Groups 1 through 3.

Anyone qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at GSOMassVax.org.

North Carolinians will be able to schedule appointments through their state and local vaccination scheduling portals, and the facility will follow the eligibility requirements set by the state.