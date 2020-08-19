4 teens, including juvenile, arrested in connection with Raleigh girl’s murder outside Bojangles’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four teens, including a juvenile, have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in a car outside a Raleigh Bojangle’s last weekend.

Police said Tuesday night that three teens, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, were all arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Authorities were still looking for 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones. A juvenile petition and secure custody order for the murder of Veronica Lee Baker were being sought for Jones. On Wednesday morning, the teen was taken into custody and charged with Baker’s murder.

Deans, Collins, and Rogers were all taken to the Wake County Detention Center. Collins and Rogers are being held on $500,000 secured bonds each. According to warrants, Collins and Rogers left North Carolina with Jones in an attempt to evade capture.

Deans is being held on a $1,015,000 secured bond for multiple charges, some of which date back to June and don’t appear to be related to Baker’s murder, according to arrest records. Deans’ arrest warrant says that she drove Jones from the scene of the murder in order for him to evade capture.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported finding a girl lying inside a car in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road.

“She’s not breathing. I tried to shake her and everything else. It’s just not, no response. No nothing,” said the caller, adding that the car was running with the lights on, doors open, and a set of keys inside.

A second person heard on the call said the car has been the parking lot for some time, but they initially didn’t realize something was wrong.

“I went on lunch. I went on my break a minutes ago, sir, and when I came back the door was open. I didn’t pay no attention,” the person said.

Friends and neighbors described Baker as sweet and lovely. They said she had her whole life ahead of her. Baker graduated from Garner Magnet High School in June.