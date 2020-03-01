4 taken to hospital after pursuit, crash in Kernersville ends with BMW on its roof, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an attempted traffic stop resulted in a pursuit and crash Sunday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:09 a.m., a deputy sheriff tried to stop a gray 4-door BMW for traffic violations on Interstate 74/311 near the Ridgewood Road exit.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the 1900 block of Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into an uninvolved silver Ford SUV, causing the BMW to hit a tree and come to a standstill on its roof.

The driver of the BMW was taken into custody outside of the vehicle.

A loaded AR-15 was found on the ground near the crashed BMW, the release says.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the BMW were also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wesley Rafael Liriano, 36, of Kernersville, was arrested. He has been charged with felony flee to elude and resist, delay and obstruct an officer. Further charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.