4 suspects face charges after drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times and four men now face charges after drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at 1825 Flatrock St.

Then, 6 minutes later, police were rerouted to a shots fired call about two miles away at 2320 Spaugh Court.

Officers believe four men in a black vehicle drove by the address on Flatrock Street and opened fire.

Police say 47-year-old Jose Guadalupe Yanez Rodriguez was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers believe Yanez Rodriguez was not the intended target.

The shooters then drove to Spaugh Court and fired at two homes and two vehicles.

Police determined the shootings were connected to an ongoing dispute between known groups.

Christopher Johnson-Moore, Ike Johnson-Moore, Graham Moore and Marcus Chaney were all arrested.

Christopher Johnson-Moore was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, two counts of discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling, and two counts of malicious injury to property.

Ike Johnson-Moore was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, and two counts of conspiracy to discharge firearms into an occupied dwelling.

Moore was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, and two counts of discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling.

Chaney was charged with conspiracy to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.