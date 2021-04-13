4 students injured during crash involving school bus in North Carolina

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning near Kenly, according to Johnston County 911 dispatch and district officials.

The crash occurred on Weaver Road near U.S. 301 at approximately 7:19 a.m., officials said.

Caitlin Furr, a spokesperson for Johnston County Public Schools, said Bus 741 was en route to North Johnston Middle School when the crash occurred.

According to Furr, 26 students were on board and four of those students were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

School and transportation officials are at the scene and the crash “was not the fault of the JCPS driver,” Furr said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea, the bus was stopped near the intersection of Old Route 22 “preparing to pick up students” when it was rear-ended by a black GMC pickup.

Bethea said the pickup “failed to reduce speed” before hitting the back of the bus. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid striking another vehicle.

The scene was cleared before 9:30 a.m.