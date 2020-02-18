4 shooting locations could be connected in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro police and ATF agents are investigating whether four different shooting locations could all be connected.

Police responded to all of these locations on Thursday and they all happened within a short walking distance of each other.

Thursday morning at around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a “shooting into an occupied dwelling” call from Sunset Avenue.

Details surrounding this shooting are limited. However, the homeowner shared images with FOX8 detailing how one of the bullets came into her nursery.

Later that evening, officers responded to reports of a shots fired call at Church Street and South Park Street. The streets run parallel to each other.

On South Park Street, a driver told police he was shot at by people in the vehicle in front of him. He said he originally thought the driver was impaired by the way they were driving.

When he tried to get closer to read their license plate, a person leaned out of the car and fired several shots at him.

That vehicle was able to get away.

Five shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Officers say that around that time, someone had shot at a vehicle parked at the Brookwood Garden Apartment complex on Church Street.

At least 20 shell casings were found around a single car in the parking lot.

Later that evening, a third car parked along Church Street was found with a single bullet hole. Details surrounding that scene are still unknown.

No one was hurt.

ATF and Asheboro Police are analyzing the data they collected at these scenes. It could take several days before that information is returned.