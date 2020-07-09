4 protesters taken into custody during Winston-Salem protest over John Neville’s death in law enforcement custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four protesters were taken into custody during a protest in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening over John Neville’s death while in law enforcement custody.

Language in video below contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

VIDEO: Winston Salem PD just arrested four protesters for walking into the street during a peaceful protest @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/OcrmnEzZUR — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) July 8, 2020

Protesters demanded an explanation as to why the case took six months to make it to the public. They also demanded that authorities release body camera and surveillance video footage, and to up the charges for those involved if appropriate after the footage is released.

Five former detention officers and a nurse face charges in the case, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

All six are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Neville died in custody back in December due to prolonged restraint and the inability to breathe. Neville reportedly had asthma.

So far, the five former detention officers have been arrested, all on $15,000 bonds:

Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 37

Edward Joseph Roussel, 30

Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42

Lovette Maria Williams, 47

Antonio Maurice Woodley, 26

The nurse, identified as Michelle Heughins, has not yet been arrested.

Neville reportedly suffered an unknown medical problem that caused him to fall from the top bunk of his cell onto the concrete floor.

Detention officers and the on-call nurse checked on him and found him disoriented. They decided to move him to a holding cell.

Neville died about 45 minutes later.

The autopsy showed that he died from complications from an ischemic brain injury due to cardiac arrest because of restraints.

Detention officers did reportedly try to get his handcuffs off. It is unclear why they could not.

O’Neill said he spoke with both of Neville’s adult children and told them that their father’s death was avoidable.

The district attorney says he supports the right for people to protest peacefully but will not allow people to break the law.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says one of the officers said to tell Neville’s children that they meant their father no harm, that they were trying to help and that they’re sorry mistakes were made.

Kimbrough says he takes responsibility.

The Neville family’s attorney said the family is still grieving.

The family asked for the video not to be shared until family had a chance to see it. The family has since seen the video. The district attorney says the video will not be released until the case goes to court.

Neville’s family said they are satisfied with the process and ask no violence to be committed in John Neville’s name that would not honor his life.