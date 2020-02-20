4 male victims taken to Moses Cone in Greensboro with gunshot wounds, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Four male victims arrived at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds, according to Greensboro police.

The four victims have what appear to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and no one is in custody.

The victims were reportedly shot at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police responded around 3:33 p.m.

They were brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.