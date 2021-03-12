1 juvenile, 3 adults injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Shaw Street and the 100 block of Huffman Street at 7:14 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers got to the scenes, they found four victims. Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said one victim was a juvenile and the other three victims were adults.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the severity of their injuries.

Greensboro police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.