4 juveniles lead police on chase in stolen car, ‘intentionally’ ram 2 police cars before crashing into pole, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four kids are accused of stealing a car, ramming a police vehicle and leading police on a chase.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Winston-Salem police officers spotted Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen late Tuesday night.

Police attempted to stop the car at the intersection of Home Road and University Parkway, but according to police the driver put the car in reverse, intentionally rammed a police vehicle and fled the traffic stop.

A chase ensued, ending around the 900 block of E. 23rd Street after the stolen car rammed a second police vehicle, went off the road and hit a pole.

All four people in the car got out and tried to run away on foot, but they were arrested. No one was injured.

Charges being petitioned against the four juveniles include assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, felony flee to elude, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

There were no traffic impacts as a result of the crashes or vehicle pursuit.