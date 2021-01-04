4 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested after pursuit with police in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four juveniles were arrested after a pursuit with Winston-Salem police on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:23 a.m., officers with the WSPD tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 320 E. Hanes Mill Rd.

Officers blocked the stolen vehicle in from the rear and another officer tried to block the front of the vehicle with their vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle quickly accelerated and rammed the front of the police vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then drove away from the scene, and a pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled South on US 52 then onto University Parkway and eventually back on to US 52 South.

The pursuit continued South on US 52 until the suspect vehicle exited on to Waughtown Street. The suspect vehicle was going too fast to make the turn and it hit the curb, blowing out the tires.

The vehicle then came to a stop.

The four juveniles in the vehicle fled the scene on foot but were arrested after a short foot pursuit, police say.

There were no injuries to the four juveniles or any officers involved in the pursuit. There was a minor traffic accident at the beginning and end of the pursuit.

Charges are being sought for the four juveniles involved.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.