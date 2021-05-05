4 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after shooting on Cory Road in High Point sends 3 people to hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Five suspects were arrested, four of whom were juveniles, after a shooting in High Point sent three people to the hospital overnight, according to police.

At about 12:16 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of Cory Road.

At the scene, officers found shell casings in the road. Four male juveniles and an 18-year-old were in a nearby white Kia Optima.

When checking on the people in the home, the officers saw live ammunition. Shell casings were in the front yard. Police believe that’s a sign of back and forth gunfire.

Two men and a woman arrived at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in connection with the Cory Road shooting. No word on their conditions.

Oficers were able to get a search warrant for the Kia and found three handguns. All five of the people in the car were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, carrying a concealed gun and defacing a serial number of a firearm.

The children were released to their guardians and will be charged on juvenile petitions. One of the children, who had an active secure custody order, was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Greensboro.

Police believe one of the suspects was the target of recent shootings on March 29, April 25 and April 26 on Piper Way.