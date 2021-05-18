4 juvenile suspects arrested in High Point after pursuit with deputies, crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four juvenile suspects were arrested on Tuesday after a pursuit and crash in High Point, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:13 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Sagewood Road in Jamestown when they were told about someone breaking into a vehicle.

Once deputies arrived, they saw multiple suspects running away.

A vehicle pursuit began that went into the city limits of High Point where the suspects’ vehicle crashed at Lincoln and Prospect Street.

All four suspects ran from the scene of the crash and were arrested shortly after.

Multiple items were recovered from the vehicle during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

